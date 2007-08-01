Nana Obiri Boahen, born June 24, 1960 , Sunyani-Odumasi, Brong-Ahafo Region, Ghana) is a leading politician and lawyer in Ghana . Boahen became Minister of State in the Ministry of the Interior under Interior Minister Kwamina Bartels on August 1, 2007 during the current government reshuffle .

Boahen attended Sunyani Secondary School and studied law at the University of Ghana and later at the Ghana Law School in Accra. He is active in the international bar association as well as in Amnesty International .

As a lawyer, he was a long-time advisor to the representative bodies in the districts of the Brong-Ahafo region. As a youth organizer he worked in the Danquah Busia Club and was the first chairman of the youth organization of the ruling New Patriotic Party , of which Boahen is a member.

The nomination of Boahen by President John Agyekum Kufuor as was very controversial and was heavily discussed in the Ghanaian press.

He is currently the Deputy General Secretary of New Patriotic Party (NPP).

