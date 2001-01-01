Naser Toure Mahama born March 17 1965 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Ayawaso East Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a Diploma in Diploma in Governance from GIMPA and an MBA from Doshisha University.

Naser Toure Mahama was the C.E.O of Aminaser oil Company Limited from 1993 to 2011 and Ota Forex Bureau from 2001 to 2003.

