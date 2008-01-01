Known in real life as Nat Adjetey Larbi,Borax was born on 12th May 1981.He attended MOH Primary/J.S.S for his elementary education and had his secondary education at Accra Academy. He started performing at school entertainment programs and then graduated to performing on talent hunt shows like Kiddafest and Ecstasy (fantasy).

Borax's first influential recording was titled Ahoafe Hemaa on Deeba's self-titled album. His next major composition was on Daddy Lumba's controversial hit, 'Asie ho'. After this collaboration his fame as a hiplife artiste somewhat peaked. Subsequently, he recorded his own material including Odo Be Wo Dea and Pa Ntuma.

In 2008 he scored a Ghana Music Award Reggae Song of the Year nomination for his hit song, Tene Wonsa, a poignant song and campaign to improve the living standards of orphans and street children in our society.

www.ghanaweb.com