Hon. Nii Armah Ashietey (NDC) (Klottey Korle) He is a son of Osu traditional area in the Greater Accra region and born on the 28th of January 1950. He has a BA (Social Science) from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology which he obtained in 1975 and a BL (GSL) which he obtained in 1986. A lawyer who worked as CEO, Ocerec Company Limited in Accra and MCE for Tema between 1993-2001 before occupying the position of MP. A member of the NDC. He obtained 30,359 votes out of the 59,879 valid votes cast= 50.7% in the last elections.

