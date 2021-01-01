Hon. (Dr.) Nii Oakley Quaye Kumah (NDC) (Krowor) Member of Parliament (MP), Greater Accra (Krowor) Dr. Nii Oakley Quaye Kumah is the MP for Krowor and represents the National Democratic Congress (NDC), thus the party of the ruling government. In parliament he seats amongst the majority. He won the seat with 27,339 votes out of the 50,005 valid votes cast = 54.7% in the last elections. He was born in September 26, 1959 in Nungua in the Greater Accra region and holds an MVSc from the Ukraine University, which he obtained in 1989. A veterinary surgeon and worked as the CEO, Beach Road Animal Hospital, Nungua and Westland Animal Hospitals, West Legon before taking the appointment as MP. He is a Christian (Presbyterian) and married with four children.

