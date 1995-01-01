The hiplife duo, Nkasei consists of Kwame Godlove Yeboah Prah (Shy) and Isaac Mensah (Naa-K). They met at a rap festival at Nima in 1995 and realizing the potentials in each other, they got together as a group. In 2000, after getting a producer they signed on the Abib Records for their first album.

Shy was born on 9th September 1977 to Mr Kwaku Yeboah and Mrs. Rita Nyarko. He had his primary education at Queens Preparatory and then Wilberforce school. He later went to the OIC School of Arts, where he studied Arts. Shy is a genius when it comes to graphic designing. He has worked with Afro media and IDEAS as a graphic designer.

Naa-K was born on 7th June 1978 to Hannah Bartels and Ekow Mensah. He had his primary education at New Nation Preparatory. He later continued at Christian Methodist Secondary School. He finished of at the Takoradi Polytechnic where he obtained an HND certificate in Accountancy. Naa K started rapping with Promzy of VIP as a group called Asem Aba for a short while when he was in secondary school.

Their first album was titled 'Bisa'. The most popular song on that album was 'Ekomamu' and was played in the indigenous traditional Adowa style and was very earsplitting. It was the song that brought the fame of Nkasei.

In 2002 they released their second album 'Nsenkyireni' which enjoyed quite a number of airplay. Their last album was Action, which had the controversial song; 'Yefri Tuobodom' won them the 2006 Ghana Music Award for hiplife Album of the year.