Ghana Famous People

Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II is the Chief of Kade in the Eastern Region of Ghana. He is currently the Principal Community Relations Officer for the Volta River Authority and a Mechanical Engineer by profession. He is a registered professional mediator-arbitrator. He has in-depth knowledge of leadership, administration, and mediation.

He holds an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humanity and an Executive master's Degree in Governance & Leadership, he majored in Negotiation. He also holds an Executive master's Degree in ADR (Mediation) and obtained private Educational courses both local and international.

His passion for advancement in a knowledge-based economy is evident in his participation in the 13th Annual Africa Business Conference at Harvard Business School (USA) and the inaugural workshop of the College of Business & College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at Delaware State University (USA) under the theme: “Understanding New Management Trends in the Global Economy”.

Notwithstanding being the Community Relations Officer of the Volta River Authority (VRA), he is also an Executive Director at Atiwa Quarries. Before joining VRA, he was a Mechanical Engineer (Marine) with the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) for ten (10) years. He holds the following positions in the under-listed institutions.

1) Former Board Member, Water Resource Commission – Eastern Region

2) Former Chairman, Aggrey Memorial Senior High School PTA

3) Former Member, Board of Directors, Aggrey Memorial Senior High School

4) Advisor to the Board of Directors, Kade Senior High/Technical School

5) Former Member, Kwaebibrem District Education Oversight Committee

6) Member, Committee on Streamlining Training Programmes, Ghana Association of Certified Mediators and Arbitrators. (GHACMA)

He is an advocate for forest and environmental protection and has participated in the review of policies for the following institutions/agencies and programmes:

1) Forestry Commission

2) Environmental Protection Agency

3) Ministry of Lands & Natural Resources

4) Mineral Commission

5) Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology

6) Environment and Natural Resource and Sector Review

7) Greening Ghana

8) International Year of Forest

As part of his contribution to the socio-cultural development of the nation, he has helped in diverse ways to raise the standard of health and education in the Kwaebibrem District.

With his knowledge in Leadership and Governance, he has contributed immensely to the socio-political economy of Ghana by being a Speaker, Facilitator, and Special Guest on several issues of national interest including the 11th Annual National Constitution Week Celebration by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) under the theme:

“The State of Ghana’s Democracy 2011”. Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II is happily married with three (3) children.

PERSONAL INFORMATION

Nationality - Ghanaian

Sex - Male

Marital Status - Married

Language Spoken - English, Twi, Nzema, Fante, Wassa&Sefwi

ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS AND EDUCATION

2010 – 2011 Professional Executive Masters ADR

???Gamey & Gamey Academy of Mediation

2007 – 2009 Executive Masters in Governance & Leadership

Ghana Institute of Management & Public Administration (GIMPA)

1999 – 2000 Certificate of Competency (Marine Engineer)

Maritime Academy

1987 – 1990 Certificate (Welding & Mechanical Craft Practice)

Takoradi Polytechnic

2014 - Certificate (Executive Leadership in Management)

University of Ghana Business School

2016 - Certificate (Corporate Social Responsibility Workshop)

Senior Executive Programme

2019 - ertificate (Mediation, Arbitration Procedures, Drafting of Mediation Agreement & Writing of Arbitration Awards) Judicial Training Institute, Accra

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

2022 – to Date Principal Community Relations Officer Volta River Authority (VRA) 2012 – 2021 Senior Community Relations Officer Volta River Authority (VRA)

2003 – 2012 Maintenance Mech Volta River Authority (VRA)

2000 – 2003 Marine Engineer Officer Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)

1995 – 2000 Assistant Marine Engineer Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)

1993 – 1995 Welder Mechanic Marine Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)

CONFERENCES / SEMINARS

2012 Chairman, World Forest Day “Forest, Our Hope, Our Future”(Ghana).

2012 Stool Lands Administration Indeterminists of Stool & Family Lands Conference (Accra, Ghana).

2012 4th Biennial Conference University of Mines and Technology (UMAT) (Tarkwa).

2011 - Participants of 13th Annual Africa Business Conference “Your African Legacy: Defining the Contribution of the Next Generation” Harvard Business School (USA).

2011 - Participants of Inaugural Study Abroad Workshop “Understanding New Management Trends in the Global Economy” College of Business & College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences Delaware State University (USA). G

hana REDD+ Strategy

A Guide to Implementing REDD+ in Ghana

Cocoa Forest REDD+ Programme REDD+ Ghana Engaging People in Sustainable Forest Management (Mining of Lands and Natural Resources)

Ghana National Forest Reference Law REDD+ (UNFCCC)

Ghana – Unites Nations REDD+ Workstace

CHIEFTAINCY

Chief of Kade (Kwaebibirem Traditional Area).

COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES

2016 to DateLabour Commission Grade “A” Mediator / Arbitrator

2000 – 2005 Leadership Administration

Community relations person (auxiliary task) for GNPC & VRA

Facilitated conflict resolution and peace between feuding and political

Adversaries in Western Region and other parts of the country

Contribution and Suggestions to the Ministry of Chieftaincy (Towards Chieftaincy Bill)

Withdrawing of 12 cases from Law Courts for resettlement in Kade Traditional Council

Contribution and Suggestion to National House of Chiefs on Chieftaincy Bill

Facilitated (in concert with Jomoro DCE, Hon. Martin Akah and Clergy) the resettlement of 15 Chieftaincy issues in Nzema Land

Built a closer and cordial relationship between Kade Traditional Area, Chiefs and people of the Western Region by conveying 30 Chiefs from Western Region to

to witness Ekaade Festival Anually.

Member of Planning Committee of the Maiden Western Regional Homecoming Summit

Member of Akyem Abuakwa State Standing Committee

HOBBIES

Swimming

Reading

Arts & Culture

Community Services

Listening to Music

