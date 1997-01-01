Osei Bonsu Amoah born August 15 1971 is a Ghanaian politician and a former Member of Parliament of Ghana.

He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the deputy minister for Local Government and Rural Development in Ghana.

He obtained a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Ghana,and a Barrister at Law from Ghana School of Law.

He was the Inspector of Taxes at Internal Revenue Services from 1988 to 1997,a Lawyer from 1997 to 2001 at Quansah and Co,Special Assistant at the Office of the President from 2001 to 2005 and the Deputy Minister of Education and Sports from 2005 to 2009.

