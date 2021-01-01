MenuCountryPeoplePolitics

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu


Kyei Mensah Bonsu@suame Mp
Date of Birth:
1957-02-03
Place of Birth:
Ghana

He comes from Bremang-Afrancho Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and married with five children. He holds BSc (Planning) KNUST, 1982. He is a Development Planner/Architect/Quantity Surveyor. Hon. Bonsu is a christian and fellowships with the Assemblies of God church.

He obtained 45,235 votes out of the 57,765 valid votes cast = 78.3% in the last elections and represents the New Patriotic party and a member of the minority in parliament.

Education: BSc (Planning) KNUST, 1982

Committees:

  • Appointments Committee

  • Business Committee

  • Committee of Selection

  • House Committee

  • Lands and Forestry

  • Special Budget Committee

  • Standing Orders Committee

