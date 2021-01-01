He comes from Bremang-Afrancho Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and married with five children. He holds BSc (Planning) KNUST, 1982. He is a Development Planner/Architect/Quantity Surveyor. Hon. Bonsu is a christian and fellowships with the Assemblies of God church.

He obtained 45,235 votes out of the 57,765 valid votes cast = 78.3% in the last elections and represents the New Patriotic party and a member of the minority in parliament.

Committees:

Appointments Committee

Business Committee

Committee of Selection

House Committee

Lands and Forestry

Special Budget Committee

Standing Orders Committee

