Osei Tutu II born Nana Barima Kwaku Duah; 6 May 1950 is the 16th Asantehene, enstooled on 26 April 1999.By name, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is in direct succession to the 17th century co-founder of the Ashanti Empire, Otumfuo Osei Tutu I.He is also the Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the Grand Patron of the Grand Lodge of Ghana and the Sword Bearer of the United Grand Lodge of England.

He was born on 6 May 1950 and named Nana Barima Kwaku Duah, the third son and youngest of the five children (three sons and two daughters) of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, Asantehemaa (Queen-mother of the Ashanti). His father Nana Kwame Boakye-Dankwa was from Kantinkyere in Ashanti and was also the Brehyia Duke of Asante.Nana Kwame Boakye-Dankwa died on 1 January 2002, in Kumasi, Ashanti.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu was named after his paternal grandfather, Ohenenana Kwaku Duah (Nana Agari), Brahyiahene, of Kantinkyiren in the Atwima district.

His siblings include Nana Ama Konadu, the 14th Asanteheemaa as well as the late Nana Konadu Yiadom III Barima Kwabena Poku, Barima Akwasi Prempeh.

When he was about five years old, Otumfuo moved into the royal household of his uncle, Oheneba Mensah Bonsu, the Hiahene, enstooled in 1952, as early preparation for his future role.

Osei Tutu has six children.His father had other offspring from other marriages, including Yaw Boateng, Kwaku Duah, Kwabena Agyei-Bohyen, Afua Sarpong and Ama Agyemang (Kumasi, Ashanti), Fredua Agyeman Prempeh, Nana Kwasi Agyemang Prempeh and Nana Kwasi Boachie Gyambibi (Kumasi, Ashanti).

TheAsantehene Osei Tutu II's name at birth, Nana Barima Kwaku Duah, is the name of the Asante monarch paternal grandfather.

He had his elementary education in Kumasi and in 1964, went on to the Sefwi Wiaso Secondary School where he obtained his 'O' Level was taught by the late Omanhene of Sefwi Wiawso, Nana Kwadwo Aduhene II who was a cousin of Otumfuo's guardian uncle, Oheneba Mensah Bonsu, Hiahene. He also attended the Osei Kyeretwie Secondary School (OKESS). He studied accountancy studies at the erstwhile Institute of Professional Studies, which is today known as University of Professional Studies in Accra. He then enrolled at the London Meteropolitan University where he earned a degree in Human Resources Management and Public Administration. He was awarded an honorary doctorate, at a ceremony at the Barbican Centre on 11 January 2006.

Between 1981 and 1985, he was a senior consultant at the Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company in Toronto,Canada.

He returned to London in 1985 and became the Personnel Manager at the Manpower Services Commission of the Brent Council. He then founded his own mortgage finance firm, Primoda Financial Services Limited, located on Kilburn High Road, North West London.He returned to his native Ghana in 1989 to start a transport business, the Transpomech International (Ghana) Limited.

The Asantehene is highly revered in the Asante territories (Ashanti Region and other parts of Ghana), and is often regarded as the first among equals of traditional rulers in Ghana.[citation needed] Osei Tutu has frequently commented on the work of Ghanaian politicians.

He received international media attention after some of the Ashanti crown jewels were allegedly stolen from an Oslo hotel in October 2012 when he was attending a conference in the Norwegian capital.

In August 2019,he celebrated the Akwasidae with the Ghanaian community in the United Kingdom whilst on a short visit there. Dignitaries at the function included Paapa Owusu Ankomah, the Ghana High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II of the Empire of Asante resides at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi,the capital city of Ashanti region and the Empire of Asante.

John Agyekum Kufuor instituted the Committee of Eminent Chiefs headed by Osei Tutu II to intervene the 2002 Dagbon chieftaincy crisis. The committees' mandate included facilitating negotiation and mediation talks between the Andani and Abudu royal families, and drawing a roadmap for the restoration of peace in the Kingdom of Dagbon.The committee presented their recommendation to the Government of Ghana on November 21, 2018.The government implemented the recommendations that included the performance of the funerals of Mahamadu IV and Yakubu II from December 14, 2018 to January 18, 2019.These were then followed by the investiture of Bukali II as substantive regent of the Kingdom of Dagbon. In December 2019, Bukali II paid a courtesy call on Otumfour Osei Tutu at the Manhyia Palace,to express his gratitude for the role the Asante king played in the peace process.

Osei Tutu II's 20th anniversary commemoration took place on the 21st of April 2019, at the Dwabirem of the Manhyia Palace.This was at the grand durbar of the Akwasidaekese. Dignitaries like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Michael Ashwin Satyandre Adhin the vice president of Suriname and Torgbui Sri, the Awomefia of the Anlo state were in attendance.Other dignitaries included Diplomats and royals from Namibia, Kuwait, Germany,China, Morocco, Latvia, Botswana and Palestine.On the 19th of April 2019,there was a sod cutting ceremony to launch the construction of a hostel at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). The next day the sod was cut for some other projects like the GUSS Sports Complex, Beach Soccer Park and Hospital Car Park.

In June 2019, Osei Tutu II destooled two chiefs for various offenses against the stool. Akyamfou Kwame Akowuah was dethroned for violating the Great Oath of Asanteman. Nana Ahenkro Sei Ababio III was also deposed for disregarding directives about chieftaincy and land disputes. In April 2018, the Atwimahene, Nana Antwi Agyei Brempong II was destooled by the Asantehene. He was found guilty of misuse of the Great Oath, flouting the monarch's decrees about land administration and several other misdeeds. He was later pardoned and reinstated. In 2009 Nana Kofi Agyei Bi III, the chief of Atwimah was destooled for fraudulent sale of land. In 2015, Nana Mensah Bonsu chief of Pakyi Number One was destooled for inciting the youth to wreak havoc in the area. In 2002 Osei Tutu destooled Ohenenana Kwaku Duah, the chief of Bonwire for insubordination and a blatant disregard of customs in the installation and deposition of his sub chiefs.

In July 2019, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II announced his devotion to protect the water bodies of the Asante Kingdom. This would involve the planting of 2.5 million trees around Lake Bosomtwe and would cover 400 hectares. This would aid in improving the ecosystem, cushion climate change and enhance environmental awareness among the communities around the lake. The tree planting initiative is a collaboration between the Oheneba Poku Foundation and Manhyia Palace. The Forestry Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Water Resources Commission, the Ghana Tourism Authority, UNESCO, the District Assemblies of Bosome-Freho and Bosumtwe, and the Lake Bosomtwe Community Resources Management Areas (CREMA), which is an NGO are the other stakeholders.

The Asantehene has joined forces with the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and is preparing to launch the Otumfuo Lottery Game. This is a fund raising initiative to support the Otumfuo Charity Foundation. In May 2019, a working committee that composed of members of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), the State Enterprise Commission (SEC) and the Asante state's governance team, presented a report to the monarch for approval. The National Association of Private Lotto Operators and Agents in Ghana expressed their preparedness to embrace the game so its objective would be achieved.

