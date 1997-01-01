Introduction Dr. Pa Kwesi Ndoum is a businessman and a politician. He’s the founder of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP). A former Member of Parliament, he also held two ministerial portfolios (Energy and Public Sector Reform) under the Kufuor administration. Bid for President In December 2007

Nduom was nominated by the Convention People’s Party (CPP) to contest the December 2008 presidential election. Nduom lost by a margin of 2.6% of the valid votes cast. In January 2012, Paa Kwesi Nduom formed his own party (Progressive People’s Party) to contest the 2012 elections. National Politics

Dr. Nduom’s active role in politics began in 1997 when he was elected as a member of the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem District Assembly for the Akotobinsin Electoral Area. In December 2000, he contested the Ghanaian parliamentary elections for the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem constituency on the ticket of the Convention People's Party (CPP). He lost to the incumbent Member of Parliament, Ato Quarshie of the National Democratic Congress by a margin of 2.6% of the valid votes cast.

He was later appointed by President John Kufuor as the Minister for Energy. He also served during this period as the Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission. In 2004, he contested once again for the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem parliamentary seat and won with 33.6% of the valid votes cast. At the time, he served as the chairman of the Organizing Committee of the CPP. Early in President Kufuor's second term of office, Nduom became the Minister for Public Sector Reform. He continued in this capacity till July 2007 when he resigned from government to seek his party's nomination to stand as the CPP presidential candidate.

Education

Dr. Nduom attended the St. Joseph’s Catholic Boys School in Elmina and the St. Augustine’s Practice School in Cape Coast. In 1966, he entered St. Augustine’s College, Cape Coast. In 1970, he won an American Field Service scholarship and spent one year with an American family in Cokato, Minnesota. He obtained a high school diploma from Cokato High School. He returned to St. Augustine’s to complete Sixth Form education from 1971 to 1973. In Sixth Form, he won the prize as the best student in Economics and this motivated his interest in economics, business and professionalism. Dr. Nduom returned to the USA in August, 1973. He worked his way through the Milwaukee Area Technical College, Marquette University and ended up at the University of Wisconsin where he obtained a BA degree in Economics in December, 1975. He obtained an MS in Management from the School of Business and a Ph.D. in Service Delivery Systems (USI Program) all from the University of Wisconsin. Professional Career

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom started full-time work after obtaining his bachelor’s degree as a Life Insurance Underwriter with the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. He changed jobs and worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District before he joined Deloitte & Touche (then Touche Ross) in 1981 as an Associate Consultant. Dr. Nduom moved through the ranks at Deloitte & Touche and became a Partner of the firm in the Milwaukee office in 1986. In 1988, he was transferred to the Washington, DC office of Deloitte & Touche. In 1992, he established Deloitte & Touche, West Africa Consulting. Dr. Nduom has also served as the Coordinator of Management Consulting for the African Region. Dr. Nduom holds a certificate in Management from Marquette University, a Certificate in Insurance from the Life Office Management Institute in the USA, and is a Certified Management Consultant (CMC) of the Institute of Management Consultants, Washington, DC. Business. Pa Kwesi Nduom first established Gold Coast Securities Limited, now Gold Coast Fund Management, to provide investment advisory services for companies and individuals in Ghana. After the company became a success, Dr. Nduom and his wife converted their residence at Elmina in the Central Region into a hotel in 1990. His investments in the service sector and industries under the Groupe Ndoum Indutrial Estate in Elmina later grow to over 50 entities in Ghana and five other countries worldwide. Beyond the four manufacturing subsidiaries in the enclave such as GN Electronics, FresPak, GN Printing and GN Logistics, which were incorporated late 2014 and 2015, the estate and its environs also host the Nduom Stadium, a 25,000-seater sports arena due to be completed 2016. Also under construction is the Nduom University. He’s the owner of a First Division Club, Elmina Sharks formerly known as Coconut Grove Sharks FC. Groupe Ndoum recently acquired Illinois-Service Federal Savings Bank in the United States. Family

Dr. Nduom was born in Elmina on Sunday, February 15, 1953. He was given the name Papa Kwesi Nduom by his parents, Mr. Joseph Hubster Yorke and Mrs. Monica Yorke. Dr. Nduom was also named Joseph Hubster Yorke Jr. by his parents. Mr. Samuel Yorke the grandfather of Dr. Nduom was instrumental in laying the foundation for what has become St. Augustine’s College at Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana. Dr. Nduom’s mother is one of the Mensah-Brown brothers and sisters from Elmina. Dr. Nduom has been married to his wife, Yvonne, since 1976. They have four children – Nana Kweku, Edjah, Papa Wassa and Nana Aba.

