Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur is a Ghanaian economist. He was Governor of the Bank of Ghana before his appointment as the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

Amissah-Arthur has a B.Sc in Economics from 1974 and an M.Sc in Economics from 1980. Before becoming Governor, he has held many positions in the Ministry of Finance, Ghana Commercial Bank, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Ghana National Procurement Agency, Ghana Supply Commission and the University of Ghana.

From 1983 to 1997, he held various management positions in the Ministry of Finance (Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning). He lectured in economics at the University of Ghana from 1980 to 1988, and was a research assistant there from 1975 to 1975.

When the university was closed in 1983-84, due to the protests, he was invited to assist the Minister of Finance in the PNDC government, a role he held until 1986 when he was appointed Deputy Minister of Finance in the PNDC government.

This position he had until 1993; The same position he had in the National Democratic Congress government from 1993 to 1997, responsible for formulating policy, setting up and implementing the budget and monitor government spending.

In 1997, he resigned as a public servant and worked with several consulting assignments such as Sigma One Corporation, the Danish Foreign Ministry, the World Bank and the Dutch government.

In 2009, the President of Ghana, John Atta Mills made changes in the political leadership of the country and Amissah-Arthur took over as Governor of the Bank of Ghana after Dr. Paul A. Acquah on October 1, 2009.

He is married with two children.

www.ghanaweb.com