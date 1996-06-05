Pamela Odame Watara is an actress,model,video vixen and a social media sensation born by a Ganaian mother to a Kenyan father on the 5th of June 1996 in Kenya. She claims to be currently studying Marketing in Wisconsin University,Accra Ghana, while the SRC president for Wisconsin University College, Bridgette Bonnie in a phone interview with Akwesi Aboagye revealed that Pamela Odame is not a student of the school.

Pamela shot into the limelight after sharing her photos on instagram where she now has 168,000 followers.Her spotlight on social media has earned her video vixen jobs,appearing in videos of superstars like Sarkodie,kojo Cue ft Kiddie in “What love can “ remix, Coded of 4x4’s Edey “Pain Dem” and many more with which she is in hot demand.

As an actress,Pamela made her debut in 2019 in a Ghallywood movie titled "Rockstar Hospital" a film directed by Kingsley Dwomoh Crespo. `

