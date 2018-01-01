Justice Amoah popularly known as Patapaa (Pa2Pa Sojas) is an African hiplife musician,songwriter and comedian.He is best known for his 2017 debut single "One Corner", and in 2019, came up with the phrase "Sco Pa Tu Manaa" which quickly became a social media sensation and further boosted his popularity.

"One Corner" was nominated for the Most Popular Song of the Year category and the Hip Life song of the Year category at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.