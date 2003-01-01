Patrick Boakye-Yiadom born November 2 1976 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Obuasi East Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party. He obtained am MB ChB and a B.S.C from KNUST .

Patrick Boakye-Yiadom was the Medical Officer of Agogo Presby Hospital from 2003 to 2007,the Medical Officer of Provita Specialist Hospital, Tema and Deputy Medical Director at Bryant Mission Hospital,Obuasi from 2008 to 2016.

