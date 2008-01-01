Patrick Tsoeke Agbodza, a trumpeter of the National Symphony Orchestra, is taking evangelism to a new level,by combining gospel lyrics with patriotic rhetoric and socio-political rap. The master composer and arranger,who recently decided to take his music career farther than the horizon,envisioned Ghanaâ€™s 2008 electoral run and tuned his lyrical drive in the direction of what might happen if things go awry.

The young and ambitious choirmaster of Global Evangelical Church, Community 4, Tema,makes good use of his horn-blowing and trumpeting skills to give a good account of his debut album 'Give Thanks' which was outdoored in some churches in Tema and Accra. The seven-track sensation also features Dekaworwor an Ewe rendition meaning Forging Unity.There is an African Unity song simply titled African Music and yet another African masterpiece Homeland Africa. On a sentimental note,Patrick gives lease to one beautiful melody,'Have a Nice Day' before flowing in beat and rhythm with 'The Surprise'.Ending this danceable album is 'My Saviour Lives, a real evangelistic mind-blower.

Talking to 'Spectator Arts' after the album's outdoor at the Community 3 Global Evangelical Church,Patrick Agbodza said the CDs which are being distributed by Mobisco at Kantamanto in Accra,came into being when he decided to liberate his musical skills to the benefit of society and the kingdom of God.

He said he needed a marketing manager to get the album to a wider audience although it is already enjoying massive airplay on the radio stations. He acknowledged the support of Global Evangelical Church,singers, Lucy Semenyo and Mercy Andoh for backing him in the studio.Thanks also go to David Kyei on drums.

