Patrick Yaw Boamah born September 19 1974 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Okaikwei Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He was an Associate from 2009 to 2013 at Sam Okudzeto and Co Associates, Partner,2013-2016 (Boamah and Partners) and a member of Parliament from 2013 to 2016.

