Paul Essien born July 8,1975 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He has a BSC from the University of Cape Coast,obtained an HND from Takoradi polytechnic,A Level of Nsein Senior HIgh School and an O level from Nass Senior High School. He was the District Sports Chairman from 1998 to 2003 and then a Sports and form master from 2008 to 2016 .

www.ghanaweb.com