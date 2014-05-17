Paul Victor Obeng popularly known as P. V. Obeng was a Ghanaian mechanical engineer, politician and chairman of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology council. In 2010, he was appointed by the President John Atta Mills administration as chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC).

P.V Obeng was a product of Opoku Ware School and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology P. V. Obeng served as the chairman of the Committee of Secretaries under the Provisional National Defence Council regime (PNDC) from 1982 to 1992. He served as Presidential Adviser on Governmental Affairs under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from 1992 to 1997. P.V. Obeng also served as Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council (G.I.P.C.) FROM 1992- 1997. In Addition, P.V. was serving as director on the Board of Guinness Ghana Limited. He has been recently nominated by President Mahama as a Senior Presidential Adviser at the Presidency. On May 17, 2014, it was reported that the Senior Presidential Adviser died at a hospital after he collapsed at the Agape Filling Station at Spintex Road in Accra. www.ghanaweb.com