Rt. Hon Peter Ala Adjetey is the 2nd Speaker of the 4th Parliament of the Republic of Ghana.The Rt. Hon Speaker was born in Accra on August 11, 1931. He was educated at St. Pauls School La, Accra Bishop Boys' School and Accra Academy.He graduated from the University College of the Gold Coast in 1954 with a London University intermediate Bachelor of Arts degree in 1954.He proceeded to the University of Nottingham UK and graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree in 1958. He was called to the Bar at Middle Temple in London in 1959 and in the same year on his return to Ghana he was called to the bar in Ghana.

The Rt. Hon PA Adjetey worked as a Law Officer with the Attorney Generals' department from 1959 - 1962. From 1962 until January 7,2001 when he was elected as speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon PA Adjetey was a private legal practitioner. The Rt. Honourable Speaker has held several positions some of which are listed below.

Political

1979 - 1981 Member of Parliament Kpeshie Constituency & Leader of the UNC Parliamentary Group, also member of the Appointments, Selection, and Building Committees of Parliament. Chairman of the Parliamentary Subsidiary Legislation Committee.

1995 - 1998 National Chairman, New Patriotic Party

Legal

1985 - 1989 National President, Ghana Bar Association 2000- to date President African Bar Association

Lectureship

1960 - 1962 Institute of Adult Education, Part-time lecturer 1964 - 1968 Ghana School of Law, Part-time lecturer

Membership of Boards & Corporations

1960 - 1962 Member- Pharmacy Board 1968 - 1970 Chairman Ghana State Fishing Corporation 1972 - 1973 Chairman National Publicity Committee 1973 - 1977 Chairman Legal Committee, Accra City Council 1973 - 1980 Chairman, State Farms Corporation 1974 - 1977 Member Accra Planning Committee 1973 - 1976, 1984 - 1989, Member, Judicial Council of Ghana

The Rt. Hon. Peter Ala Adjetey has led several parliamentary delegations to various parliamentary fora in countries such as Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Botswana, Australia and South Africa.

