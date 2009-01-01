Peter Nortsu-Kotoe is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Akatsi North Constituency in the Volta Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

Peter was born on 6th May 1956 and hails from Kpeduhoe in Volta Region of Ghana. He is a graduate of the University of Ghana with a bachelor degree in English. He holds a master of development management fromGhana Institute of Management and Public Administration GIMPA.

Peter Nortsu-Kotoe was the Assistant Director at the Ghana Education Service from 1978 to 2009,a D.C.E from 2009 to 2013 and a member of parliament from 2013 to 2016.

