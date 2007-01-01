Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah born June 15 1957 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Amenfi Central Constituency in the Western Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained an MBA from Leicester University, U.K ,First Class Marine Engineer Certificate from South Glamorgan Institute of Higher Studies, U.K , Second Marine Engineer Certificate from Soth Tyneside College U.K and an Engineer trainee at the Regional Maritime University.

Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah was a Chief Engineer at Tidewater Marine U.S.A from 2007 to 2010 and a D.C.E from 2012 to 2016.

