Philip Basoah born November 18 1969 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a B.ed from the Cape Coast University and a Master from the Paris Graduate School of Management.

Philip Basoah was the Projects Coordinator,Ashanti Regional Division from 2009 to 2012 at the Ghana Education Service.

www.ghanaweb.com