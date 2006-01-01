This exciting trio comprising Eugene Baah (Praye Ho Ne Ho), Steven Fiawoo(Praye Tiatia) and Nana Kwame (Praye Tenten) shot into fame when they won the maiden edition of Nescafe African Revelation contest in Ghana, and went on to win the West African grand finale. The three started the group and adopted the name Praye which means broom, an indigenous symbol of unity in the Ghanaian community, reflecting their belief in combining their different and unique talents that have been harnessed to make them one of the most entertaining groups in Africa.

Their witty and poetic lyrics immediately won the hearts of many Ghanaians and their highly anticipated debut album, Mfitiasee, did not disappoint. The single, My Shoddy, became an instant hit not only in Ghana but across the continent. Their amazing talent has won them a Kora Music Award for Best Group in West Africa as well as two Ghana Music Awards in 2006 namely: New Artiste of the Year and Hiplife Song of the year.

After the success of their first album, Praye released their second album, Tha Bomb under their record label Broomx entertainment. It also won the Ghana Music Award for Best Hiplife Album in 2007. They are set to release their third album in 2008 and already some singles from the album are enjoying massive airplay. They have performed in the UK, US, Nigeria and are said to currently have a recording deal in South Africa.

Some of their hits include, My Shordy, Jacket, Angelina,