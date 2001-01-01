Height: 5'7"

Eye Color: Dark Brown

Hair Color: Dark Brown

Precious was raised in a small farming village community of about 200 people called Nkawere and yet she graduated as the valedictorian of her high school class of 120 students, and was awarded 23 of the 40 awards that year.

She is currently studying Biochemistry in college and hopes to become a doctor with a specialty in Neurosurgery.

Inteview 1.Who are your heroes?

My hero is Nelson Mandela (the former president of South Africa), who by example taught the world the true meaning of perseverance and tolerance. Mr. Mandela persevered to become the President of South Africa after being a political prisoner for 26 years and with tolerance was able to unite and lead the diverse cultures of South Africa for two terms. I also love and admire Audrey Hepburn who combined extraordinary beauty, grace and talent with care and compassion. Ms. Hepburn made a remarkable impact in every facet of her life. In her final years, she used her dwindling energies working as a volunteer for UNICEF and working tirelessly in Somalia.

2.What is the most interesting or unique thing that has ever happened to you (aside from winning your title)?

3.List any special training you have had (music, art, drama, etc.).

I have had some training in an Ashanti traditional dance called the Adowa. Using intricate hand, body and foot movements, this dance is performed to communicate wise sayings, praise and even dirges.

4.What is your career ambition? What are you doing or plan on doing to accomplish that goal?

My career ambition is to become a medical doctor, and I am currently studying Biochemistry in college. My long term goal is to further my education and specialize in Neurosurgery.

5. Descibe where you were raised. Was it a small village, a town, on a farm, in the country, or in a large city?

In ten years, I hope to have completed my specialization as a neurosurgeon, started a family and achieved my goal of giving back to my community through service.

6. What do you hope to be doing in ten years?

I hope I can look back at a great career. I want to make people and children happy.

7. What is your proudest personal accomplishment (other than representing your country in this pageant)?