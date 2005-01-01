Prince David Osei is a famous Ghanaian actor, model, producer, director and a philanthropist. He is very handsome, creative and talented. He was born on 6th December 1983 in Accra, Ghana. He is currently 34 years old. Prince David Osei attended De’ Youngster’s International School in Accra, Ghana and obtained his First School Leaving Certificate.

After his primary school education, Prince David Osei proceeded to Accra High School in Accra, Ghana and obtained his West African Senior School Certificate.

After completing his primary and secondary school education, Prince David Osei proceeded further to University of Ghana where he studied English, Sociology and Theatre Arts.

After graduating from the university, Prince David Osei got employed in a reputable bank in Ghana. Due to his passion for acting, Prince David Osei left his banking job to venture into acting as full time job.

In 2005 he joined the Ghana Movie Industry (Ghallywood) and started attending movie auditions and was selected for minor roles. In 2006, Prince David Osei rose to fame after starring in the blockbuster movie “Fortune Island” which gave him an award as Best Actor of the Year in Ghana at the City People Entertainment Awards.

After his success in Ghana movie industry, Prince David Osei was welcomed to Nollywood and since then he has acted in several Nollywood blockbuster movies alongside with Mercy Johnson, Chika Ike, Omotola Jalade, Genevieve Nnaji, Desmond Elliot, Ramsey Nouh, Jim Iyke, Ken Erics and a host of other top Nollywood celebrities.

Prince David Osei is currently married to his long time girlfriend, Nana Ama Asieduaa and the couple is blessed with beautiful kids. Prince David Osei has acted in more 100 Ghanaian movies and Nollywood movies which include Fortune Island, The Dead, Last Night, Hero, Forbidden Fruit, etc. He normally plays the role of a play boy in romantic movies. In many movies he is used to breaking ladies heart and making them depressed and frustrated.

