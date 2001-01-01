Prince-Joseph Kofi Ayiku is the Managing Director of Lakeside Estate Limited, a subsidiary of Japan Motors Trading Company with over ten (10) years of management experience in estate enterprising, business development, Estate financing, marketing and human relations.

He joined the company as the Finance Manager and in no time, the company's finances started taking a robust shape; encouraging outright productivity, laden with effective financing and marketing principles. These effective leadership and management skills later catapult him to the position of managing director. Prince-Joseph Kofi Ayiku, who is well read, holds Masters in Business Administration, Finance option, Bachelor degree in Commerce from University of Cape Coast, Post Graduate Diploma from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), and a list of certificates in Risk Management, Information Management, and Best practices in Financial Accounting, all from the University of Ghana.

He caps it all with a professional certificate in Project Management from Merjja Technologies, Ontario Canada to enhance his construction knowledge.

Since joining Lakeside Estate in 2001, he has changed the direction of the company by enhancing the relations between the company and clients and stakeholders; harnessing the credible brand of the company, which has further distinguished the organization in the estate industry.

Prince-Joseph Kofi Ayiku’s spectacular leadership style and skills, coupled with his human relations and expertise in analyzing stakeholders expectations has brought peace, stability and development to its external environment.

He led the company, with his team, to win the Best Recreational Park of the year in 2011 for the second time consecutively at the Ghana Property Awards. In 2012, Lakeside Estate won the Best Developer of the Year Award (Low-income category) at the 5th Ghana Property Awards.

He has built over the years, an effective marketing and human relations team with sparkling working performance, using the best practices around the world which reflects in the company's productivity.

Lakeside Estate, a leading player in the real estate industry, through his leadership and efficient operations, has been built around high standards, with robust technologies to improve staff performance and increase customer satisfaction.

With his outstanding success in re-engineering the Lakesides business strategy, and with effective management of the people and implementation of verifiable processes required in achieving the new business direction, Prince-Joseph Kofi Ayiku is considered one of the promising emerging captains of the Real Estate industry.

