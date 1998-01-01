With a love for music and passion to succeed, shines one of today's brightest and gifted male vocal soloist, Producer, Writer....QWECi

Born and bred in Ghana, QWECi aka DED BUDDY is the first artist to release R&B / SOUL album in Ghana / West Africa. His passion to please his fans has earned him the street credibility and fan base, that most artists only dream about. Spending his childhood in Accra, exposed QWECi to a vastly diverse culture and sound, that is apparent from the first note. His musical influences include E.T. Mensah, Osibisa, Michael Jackson, Enya, Lionel Richie, Kool and the Gang, and Stevie Wonder, who Qweci opened up for at Panafest in 1994. Traditional Ghanaian music, Highlife, has had the most influence and impact in shaping the artist he is today.

QWECi has always had an enormous love for music. While accompanying his mother to church, He discovered the confidence and courage and began performing at the age of 6. After years singing behind the microphone, he won an inter-collegiate contest by belting a strong performance of Boyz II Men's hit single, Ill Make Love to You, in a Ghanaian translation. Soon after, QWECi was Ghana’s biggest singing sensation. From performing at the Miss Ghana 1998 Pageant to touring around Africa with the rap group, "Native Funk Lords," QWECi has had the honor of performing and creating thousands of fans.

QWECi released a few EP’s whilst in New York including LOVE THE WORLD EP which he had a remix of EMINEM’s ‘NOT AFRAID’ and a collaboration with FRESH, and HARDY INDIIGO (Music Producer for MADONNA). He never forgot Home (Ghana) as he released an EP titled ‘TUMUDA’ (Forget It)for the motherland as well. QWECi also released a single with the legendary Junior Ried titled ‘ONE BLOOD FAMILY’, which shot him to the top of the artist to watch list.

Currently, QWECi is back in Ghana after taking a break from the spotlight, and is working on his second album for Ghana and the world "All My Life", and also a debut cross over EP to share with the world "COLORS", a Masterpiece. "This is my first cross over project. I have sold records in Ghana and throughout Africa, but this is the album made for all."

This EP will showcase QWECi’s new musical direction, introduce his current fan base to his new passion and create new fans to share his talent and experiences with.

QWECi (d.bee) goal is to reach the entire world by creating that "feel good music" that everyone can relate to, sing, and dance to. His work continues.

