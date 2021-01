Kojo Kurankye aka Ras Kuuku was born on 23 July 1984 in Accra-Ghana, West Africa by Afia Kesewaa and Mr Asiamah.

He had his Junior High School Education at Dome D.A.J.H.S. He continued his Secondary Education at Nungua Presec were he was the Entertainment Prefect during his time there.

www.ghanaweb.com