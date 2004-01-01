Rashid Hassan Pelpuo is a Ghanaian politician born on May 5 1964 in Wa, Ghana and currently the National Democratic Congress (NDC) member of parliament for the Wa Constituency in the Upper West Region of Ghana.He holds a PhD in Development Policy from the University of Ghana, African Studies.B.ED (University of Cape Coast),Diploma (University of Cape Coast) MA (University of hana).

He entered the Parliament of Ghana in 2005 after winning a seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress in the Ghanaian parliamentary election in December 2004. In 2009,he was appointed Minister for Youths and Sports by John Evans Atta Mills prior to being a minister of state following the resignation of Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak who was also MP for Asawase Dr. Rashid Hassan Pelpuo was replaced by Ghana's first female Minister for Sports,Akua Dansua and appointed deputy Majority Leader in Parliament instead.He was also voted one of Ghana's five Members of the Africa's Parliament in South Africa where he served for a term until 2013.

In the John Mahama administration (2012 - 2016) he was appointed Minister of State at the Office of the President in Charge of Private Sector Development and Public Private Partnership (PPP). He was also a member of the Economic Management Team (EMT). In 2016 he won his seat for the fourth time for another four-year term as the Member of Parliament for the Wa Central Constituency. He is presently the chairman of the largest caucus in Parliament of Ghana, The Population Caucus and Leader of the Parliamentarians for Global Action, Ghana Chapter.

He also holds the chairmanship of the Government Assurance Committee, an important oversight committee that monitors and holds government Ministers to task for promises they make to the people and don't follow up on those promises.

