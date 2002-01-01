An investigative journalist for the Ghanaian Chronicle,the largest independent daily newspaper in Ghana.He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a fellow of Marquette University/Les Apsin Centre for Government in Wisconsin.

Raymond Archer is the Chief Executive Officer of the Universal Label and Packaging Company.

In 2002 Archer won both the Global Medal and the African Prize of the 2002 Lorenzo Natali Prize for Excellence in Journalism sponsored by the European Union and the International Federation of Journalists.He is a board member of the West African Organization for Democracy and Governance.