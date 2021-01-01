kwesi kwegyir aka Realyz, a listener of Bob Marley will soon be battling head-to-head with gurus of the Ghanaian music.

Realzy has no confines to the genres of music, he says to us that he is a versatile artiste that â€œlistens to soul music and the raw melodies of the reggae icon Bob Marley, to the untamed lyrics of rap music, the sanctified soulfulness of gospel and the secular emotional venting of the blues combining it with his own approachâ€.

Realyz also gave an insight about himself that he was once crowned a winner in a rap reality show in his Tema community which has pushed him into full gear even though his parents are not in support of his music career.

The street has responded by snatching up his latest â€œMama Africaâ€, he did with Bandana. Bandana laid his verses well on the song. But now that his new song has got his fans on locked. Realzy is ready to reel with them to make the dreams materialize into realities.