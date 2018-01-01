Rev. Obofour, also known as Prophet Asanteman Bofour, is the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) worldwide and CEO of Sweet TV.

Reverend Obofour gained popularity in 2018 and is also is one of the richest pastors in Ghana.

Obofour distributed over 15 luxurious cars to people in his church including Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi aJaguar, Apostle Kennedy Afreh Poku a Chrysler, Auntie Bee aHyundai Elantra of Efiewura and many others.

Reverend Obofour who claima he is the only ‘true’ archangel of God in Ghana and played a Shatta Wale song during church service.

Rev. Obofour bought a Ford Mustang for his daughter on her ninth birthday. and owns a $450k 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom.

Anointed Palace Chapel is a Religious Organization established by Rev. Obofuor through the inspiration of God to liberate His people.

Rev Obofour started his church at Mamponten or Fawoade off Mampong Road, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region before moving to Greater Accra Region, Ghana.

www.ghanaweb.com