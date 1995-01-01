Helena Esi Mends, is a popular gospel musician from the twin city of Sekondi, Takoradi, in the Western Region of Ghana where she was bred. She started performing at an early age coming from a predominantly Christian background. She trained as a teacher and after teaching for nine years,she felt the call of God to pursue her music career fully.

She finally came out in 1994 with her maiden album titled Helena Rhabbles Volume 1 and became an instant hit with the public. Her songs became the toast of praise and worship singers in churches across the country. She followed in 1995 with Volume. 2 featuring powerful tracks like So So Wonders and Kokromotsi. She has not released another album since. She sang in English and Ghanaian local dialects.