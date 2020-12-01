Ricahrd Acheampong born May 18 1970 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Bia East Constituency in the Western Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a Degree from the University College of Management Studiesand an L.L.B from Mount Crest University College.

Richard Acheampong was the Operations Manager at Nafana Rural Bank Limited from 2006 to 2012 and a member of parliament from 2013 to 2016.

