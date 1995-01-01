Richard Mawuli Koku Quashigah born October 16 1968 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Keta Constituency in the Volta Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a Diploma in Public Relations and Advertising from the Ghana Institute of Journalism,a Diploma in Broadcasting from International Institute of Broadcasting, Berlin Germany and a Certificate in International Journalism from the University of Wales.

Richard Mawuli Koku Quashigah was the Senior Editor at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation from 1995 to 2004,a lecturer and also the Dean of the Faculty of Communication Studies at the University of Professional Studies from 2005 to 2012 and a member of parliament from 2013 to 2016.

