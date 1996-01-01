Robert Baba Kuganab-Lem born November 24 1966 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Binduri Constituency in the Upper East Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He was a Research Assistant at Kintampo Health Research between 1994 and 1996,a Lecturer at the University for Development Studies from 1999 to 2016 and then became a Deputy Minister for Local Government.Robert holds a BA HONS from the University of Ghana,an MSC from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology,and PHD from Keele University,U.K and an MPHE from Suez Canal University,Egypt.

