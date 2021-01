Robert Kwasi Amoah born October 17 1948 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Achiase Constituency in the Eastern Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a Cert A fro Osei Tutu Training College,a B.ed from UEW and a Diploma in Agric Education from St.Andrews College.

www.ghanaweb.com