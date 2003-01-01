Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor born December 9 1976 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the South Dayi Constituency in the Volta Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a B.Sc from the University of Cape Coast, an L.L.B from the University of Ghana and a B.L. from the Ghana School of Law. Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor was a Tutor at the Ho Nurses Training College ,the General Manage of Sunlife Travel and Tours from 2003 to 2009 and a Senior Associate of Hayibor Djaneng and Co from 2010 to 2016.

