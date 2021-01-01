Roland Affail Monney is President of the Ghana Journalists Association and Director of Radio at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

Roland holds post graduate certificates from the School of Information and Communication Studies ,University of Ghana, Graduate School of Governance and Leadership , GIMPA, Accra and Gamey and Gamey School of Alternative Dispute Resolution , Accra. He also holds two diploma certificates from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and International Organisation of Journalism School, Prague, Czech Republic.

