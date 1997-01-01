Sagre Bambangi born May 2 1966 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Walewale Constituency in the Northern Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He attended the Navrongo Senior High School where he obtained an SC/GCE O Level and GCE A Level.He then proceeded to the University of Ghana where he obtained a B.A,M.PHIL and a PHD.Sagre Bambangi was a didtrict development planning officer from 1996to 1997 at the Bongo District Assembly.He then became a lecturer at the University for Development Studies from 1997 to 2016.

www.ghanaweb.com