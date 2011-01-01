Samuel Awuku born April 10, 1984 is a Ghanaian politician who served as Deputy Communications Director, National Youth Organiser and currently the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He is also the Board Chairman of the National Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

Sammi is the only son among four sisters and the last born of his parents. He was born and raised in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Sammi had his basic education at Nana Kwaku Boateng Experimental School. He continued his secondary education at St. Augustine's College in Cape Coast and later read Political Science and Psychology at the University of Ghana.

Sammi holds a Diploma in Law from the University of London and is currently pursuing a master's degree in International Relations at the Free University of Berlin in Germany.

Sammi is married to Mary Anane, with three daughters.

While at the University of Ghana, Sammi was a member of the political community, contesting for the presidency of the Student Representative Council.

From 2011 to 2013, he worked at the Communications Directorate of the New Patriotic Party, assisting then Director of Communications, Nana Akomea, before his election as National Youth Organiser in April 2014.

During 2012 Election Petition hearing at the Supreme Court of Ghana, Sammi was charged with contempt of the highest court of the land. He was pardoned after pleading guilty and showing remorse.

As National Youth Organiser, Sammi played a vital role in mobilizing the youth leading to NPP's victory in the 2016 Ghanaian general election.

In 2016, Sammi was number five among fifty most Influential Young Ghanaians ranking.

