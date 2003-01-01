Sampson Ahi born September 14 1976 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Bodi Constituency in the Western Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a B.A from the University of Ghana, an L.L.B and Master from GIMPA. Sampson Ahi was the Sector Manager at ArmaJaro Ghana Limited from 2003 to 2004 and a member of parliament from 2005 to 2016.

www.ghanaweb.com