Samuel Atta Mills born April 26 1956 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem Constituency in the Central Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a GCE from Mfantsipim Senior High School,a Diploma in Education from Komeda College,a B.B.A and M.B.A from Belmont University.

Samuel Atta Mills was the C.E.O of Ghana Tourist Development Company from 2003 to 2005,the General Manager of Rape Hospitality from 2003 to 2005,the Regonal Manager of Paera Bread from 2005 to 2009 and a Presidentail Aide from 2009 to 2012 at the Office of the President.

www.ghanaweb.com