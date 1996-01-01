Samuel Ofosu Ampofo
Ghana Famous People
- Date of Birth:
- 1962-03-10
- Place of Birth:
- Kyebi, Eastern Regio
Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is Ghana's Minister for Local Government and Rural Development. He was appointed by President Mills during a cabinet reshuffle in January 2011.[1] Prior to this appointment he had been the Eastern Regional Minister since the start of the Mills NDC government in 2009. He was succeeded by Dr Kwasi Akyem Apea-Kubi.[2] He is a member of the National Democratic Congress.
EDUCATION
Ghana Institute of Management & Public Administration (GIMPA)-Post Graduate Certificate in Public Administration (200Haggai Institute, Hawaii Islands, USA-Specialized Studies in Advanced Leadership (1998); Ghana Institute of Management & Public Administration (GIMPA)-Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration (1998);University of Education, Winneba -Kumasi Campus(Sandwich Programme) 1991 – 1993;Kumasi Polytechnic 1987 (External Exam) University of Science & Technology; School of Mines(Now University of Mines & Technology-UMAT)– Tarkwa (1983 -1985);Akwatia Technical Institute – Akwatia 1979 – 1982; Asamankese, Anum L/A Middle School ( 1976 – 1979)
QUALIFICATIONS
- Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration
- Post Graduate Certificate in Public Administration
- Advanced Certificate in Education
- Mechanical Engineering Technician Part III (Plant Engineering) Option.
- Mechanical Engineering Tech. Part I & Part II – City & Guilds
- Intermediate and Advanced Certificate in Metal Machinery and Mechanical Fitting, City & Guilds.
OTHERS:
- Certificate in Mediation and Conflict Transformation (Awarded by the UNDP, 2005)
- Certificate in Specialized Studies in Advanced Leadership (Haggai Institute, 2000)
- Certificate in Contract Management in the Road Sector (Awarded by the Ministry of Roads and Highways, 1994)
WORK EXPERIENCE
- Educationist, Mechanical Technician-Engineer and Public Administrator
- Trainee Machinist Ghana Consolidated Diamonds Ltd. (Akwatia) 1982
- Trainee Technician (Attachment), GHAIP Oil Refinery (Tema)1984
- Mechanical Technician Engineer -Civil Aviation Authority (National Service Scheme) Accra/Kumasi Airports(1985-1987);
- Tutor-St. Paul’s Technical Institute (1989/1990-1993)
- Engineering -Technology /Practice, Kukurantumi (1990-1993)
- District Chief Executive (DCE)- Fanteakwa District Assembly (1994-1996)
- Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa Constituency 1996-2004
- Deputy Eastern Regional Minister 1997-2000
- Acting District Chief Executive Manya Krobo District Assembly 1999-2000
- National Organizer, National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2002 –
- Minister of Local Government and Rural Development- Present
- General Secretary, Technician Eng. Students Association (TESA),U.S.T. School of Mines 1984
- Dep. Gen. Sec. JCR – UST School of Mines 1985
- Course Master – General Engineering (GE) – St. Paul’s Tech. Institute
- Chairman, ‘HOST DAY’ Planning Committee of the International Tourism Organization, held in Eastern Region, Koforidua 1998
- Board Member - VRA Resettlement Trust Fund 1996-2001
- Board Member-Value Added Tax (VAT) Board 1998
- Chairman-Regional Committee on 2000 National Population Census 2000
- Member-Haggai Alumini – Haggai Institute, Hawaii Islands (USA)
- Member-Parliamentary House Committee 1997-2001
- Member-Parliamentary Select Committee on Education 1997-2001
- Deputy Ranking Member, Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government and Rural Development 2001-2004
- Member- Parliamentary Sub-Committee on Poverty Reduction 2002-2004
- Member-Parliamentary Select Committee on Energy 1997-2001
- Member-Parliamentary Select Committee on Government Assurances 2001-2004
IMPORTANT WORKSHOPS AND SEMINARS ATTENDED
- “Decentralization and the Promotion of Human Rights and Administrative Justice” 1994(SSNIT – Koforidua)
- Seminar on Contract Management and Administration, 11th-13th October, 1994
- Workshop on Decentralization – 25th -30th September, 1994
- Workshop on Productive uses of Electricity, 2nd-3rd August, 1995 (S.O.S, Asiakwa)
- Workshop for District Political Decision Makers 1995
- GLSS/GDHS Dissemination Seminar for Policy Makers and Planners, 26th June, 1996
- Workshop on Ghana’s Decentralization Process: Problems and Prospects, 26th – 28th October, 2001 Conference on National Security Organized by UNDP/Ministry of Defence and Legon Centre for International Affairs (LECIA) 2nd – 5th October 2005
- Attended a course on Mediation and Conflict Transformation, offered by the UNDP, at Greenland Hotel, Swedru, from 16 – 27 Oct. 2005
OTHER IMPORTANT POSITIONS/ASSIGNMENTS UNDERTAKEN
- Chaired the Regional Technical Coordinating Committee on the Village Infrastructure Programme (VIP)
- Represented the Head of State to inaugurate the Birim South District Assembly in April, 1998
- Participated in the World Bank sponsored Pilot Project on Feeder Roads Decentralization in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern Region.
- Chairman, Youth-In-Agriculture Programme – Eastern Region.
- Chairman, Regional Disaster Committee – Eastern Region
- Chairman, Business Assistance Fund – Eastern Region.
- Chairman, District Security Committee (DISEC) Fanteakwa District
- Vice Chairman, Regional Security Committee (REGSEC) Eastern Region.
INTERNATIONAL ASSIGNMENT/CONFERENCES
- Launched the York- Fanteakwa Link in Yorkshire – United Kingdom, 6thMarch, 2001(Sister-City Programme)
- Leader of Delegation to Labour Party Conference in Bournemouth – United Kingdom from 23– 27 Sept. 2007
- Member of Delegation to SPD Conference (Hamburg-Germany, 2007)
- Leader of Delegation to Inauguration NDC Canada Chapter in Montreal - 2006
INTERNATIONAL AWARDS
Honored with the title, “Kentucky Colonel” and also presented with the key to the City of Lexington in the State of the Kentucky U.S.A, 1998.