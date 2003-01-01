SayVee aka Saviour Kweku Adzika is from Anyako in the Volta Region. He was born and raised in Takoradi. He loves to play football and listen to music. He studied at the University of Ghana (Legon) and now holds a BSc. in Soil Science. He currently an employee of a reputable Oil & Gas Company.

Sayvee got into music in 2003 and later joined The Last Two music group in 2004. He was a member of the then duo group called blacksmith which featured on the album LOST FILES, Produced by Hammer. He later on recorded his songs “fantefo na brofoa”, “YOU ARE A FOOL TO ME” and “1 Ghana” respectively and his current song “Today be today”.

He has worked with a couple of renowned artists including: QUATA, SARKODIE, CASTRO, KECHE, ATSU KOLIKO AND KWABENA KWABENA. He has also worked with some well renowned producers like HAMMER, KAYWA, EPHRAIM, HENRY, STILL VIBZ, INFECTIOUS, RAGOON, & NOSWAY.

Sayvee currently has an impending project to embark on a campaign to promote self esteem among all categories of people in society, particularly those deprived of basic needs such as education, food, clothing and shelter. He is looking at recording a sound track purposely for this ambition. A sound track tittled “ I am the only me”.

His target is to feature Mugees (R2bees) and/or Rough and Smooth on this heart touching song. Let’s all wish SayVee the best in his endeavour

