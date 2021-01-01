Sebastian Ngmenenso Sandaare born 1 January 1974 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Daffiama,Bussie, Issa Constituency in the Upper West Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He holds a Bachelor's Degree from the Kwame Nkrumah Science and Technology, Masters Degree in Public Health from the University of Ghana and N MGCP from the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Ghanaweb