Dr Sekou Nkrumah born 1 December 1963 is a Ghanaian politician and last son of Ghana's first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Sekou was born to Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Fathia Nkrumah.He is the last child of Kwame Nkrumah.He was named after Sekou Toure,President of Guinea and a very good friend of Kwame Nkrumah.

Sekou was educated at Achimota School and University of Bucharest in Romania. During his time in Romania, Sekou married a Romanian woman with whom he had a son, Alin, who died in November 2012 at the age of 21.

www.wikipedia.com