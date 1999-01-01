Selasee's original songs have the unique blend of American Pop, Reggae and West African Hi-life music. He sings with a mix of English and West African lyrics.

Born in Accra (Ghana), Selasee Atiase learned to play guitar and started composing and performing gospel music during his early teenage years with his local church group. However he had a strong desire to reach beyond the gospel audience.

Selasee graduated from the University of Ghana, Legon May 1999 and moved to the U.S.A the same year. After working a variety of odd jobs and composing tunes and performing at coffee houses and some restaurants, he increasingly gained confidence and moved to Boulder, Colorado where he became the lead singer of a local band that soon became one of the hot bands in town.

He started recording his new songs at Flabbey Road Studios in Boulder, in 2003. His manager Sean Cassidy attended the 2005 Midem conference in Cannes, France where he presented one of Selasee's compositions, a Reggae track entitled 'Run' which was consequently selected to be part of the soundtrack for the 'FIFA 2006' video game by EA Sports that sells over 6 million copies worldwide.

His debut album was recorded with Running Dream Records at the Immersive Studios and Home away from Home Studios in Boulder, Colorado.

Selasee's music is currently experiencing successful impact from radio airplays across the US, Europe and Ghana West Africa. He was selected for the "Midem 2006 Buzz Bands" event.

His latest achievement was to win 1st place in the World Music category at the prestigious "2005 International Songwriting Competition (ISC)" where 15,000 submissions from 80 countries entered. He has also won 2nd place in the Peopleâ€™s Choice Award.