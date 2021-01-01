Age:23 Occupation: Student Height: 175

Serena's hometown is La which is a suburb of Accra, the capital city of Ghana. It is situated on the coast and La is proud of its popular Labadi Beach, a vibrant attraction for both the locals and tourists. Serena is an undergraduate student, studying for a Batchelor of Arts degree in Marketing and Advertising.

Her hobbies include, acting, Contemporary, Africa and Street Dance, fitness, art & design, football, volleyball, netball badminton, skiing, and keeping fit. Her favourite art forms are: sculpting and life drawing. Serena's future ambition is to set up her own advertising agency in Ghana, also to be a top model and actress.

